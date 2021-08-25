EOS Force (EOSC) Price Tops $0.0399 on Major Exchanges

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. EOS Force has a market cap of $38.51 million and $187,047.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS Force has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00096600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00283438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016442 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

