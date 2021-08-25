EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $633.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.62. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

