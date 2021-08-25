Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF stock opened at $224.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.23.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.