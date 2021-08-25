Equitable Trust Co. Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $270.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.99, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.54.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

