Equitable Trust Co. Has $814,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMX opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

