Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 120 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.