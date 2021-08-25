Equitable Trust Co. Sells 77 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,065,000. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $247.55 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

