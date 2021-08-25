Equitable Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 64.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $186.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $188.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.