Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SI-BONE, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,941 shares of company stock worth $2,432,866 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.