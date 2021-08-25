Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:EQR opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

