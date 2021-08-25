Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.94.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $315.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $336.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

