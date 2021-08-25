EventChain Achieves Market Cap of $512,472.63 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. EventChain has a total market cap of $512,472.63 and approximately $24,342.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $384.13 or 0.00781851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101330 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

