EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 22.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded up 1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting 22.04. 10,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,968. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

