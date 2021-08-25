Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.32

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.32 and last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 1577604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

