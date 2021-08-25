Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,595 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 258.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

