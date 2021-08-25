Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 13,700 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $382,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.