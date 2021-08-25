Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 378 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 219.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $568.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.71. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

