Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cable One by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,597,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cable One by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Cable One by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,060.00, for a total value of $817,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,982 shares of company stock valued at $12,005,530 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

CABO stock opened at $2,024.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,931.11.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

