Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spok by 17.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spok by 29.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOK opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

