Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.