Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 115.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 467,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.