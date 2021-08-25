Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IES by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of IES by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IES by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,255 shares of company stock valued at $676,516 over the last three months. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

