Exeedme (XED) Market Capitalization Hits $40.04 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $40.04 million and $3.74 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00122713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00155443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.10 or 0.99902412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.78 or 0.01014223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.21 or 0.06585399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.