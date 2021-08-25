Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 198.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 864,073 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 726,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.