Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,661,000 after purchasing an additional 905,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. 13,199,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,819,775. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

