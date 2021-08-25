F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 98,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,781. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

