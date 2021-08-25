F45 Training (FXLV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect F45 Training to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FXLV opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FXLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

