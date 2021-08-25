F45 Training (FXLV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect F45 Training to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE FXLV opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $17.75.
In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
F45 Training Company Profile
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
