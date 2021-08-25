Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Trading Down 0.7%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s share price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$566.90 and last traded at C$567.35. Approximately 37,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 77,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$571.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFH shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$704.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$547.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The firm had revenue of C$8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 55.3100077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

