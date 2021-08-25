Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $390.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

