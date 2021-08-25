Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ FANH opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $743.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fanhua stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

