Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $743.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fanhua stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 155.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

