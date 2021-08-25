Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.54%.
Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $743.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
