Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.55. Fanhua has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fanhua stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

