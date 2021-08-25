Fear (FEAR) Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Fear has a market cap of $9.42 million and $2.30 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.00779489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.