Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stock Position Lessened by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,700 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 12.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 78.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

