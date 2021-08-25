Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.76. Fidelity Magellan ETF shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 13,370 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

