Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.96

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.96, with a volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

