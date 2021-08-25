Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.96

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.96, with a volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
