Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIE shares. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

FIE stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €63.50 ($74.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,447 shares. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €64.37.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

