Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 18,435 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

