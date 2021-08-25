Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

