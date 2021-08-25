Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,811,501 shares of company stock worth $4,501,197. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $221.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.