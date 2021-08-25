Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,443 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 764,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.