Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 936 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

