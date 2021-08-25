Financial Comparison: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.31 $408.54 million $1.55 4.81 Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 12.37 $12.60 million $0.21 57.43

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Gold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centerra Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13 Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 7 0 2.88

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $21.07, indicating a potential upside of 74.72%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -25.45% 19.28% 15.09% Osisko Gold Royalties 4.86% 3.82% 2.91%

Dividends

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Centerra Gold pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Centerra Gold on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

