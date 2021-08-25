Financial Contrast: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) versus Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doma and Fidelity National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Financial $10.78 billion 1.29 $1.43 billion $5.34 9.12

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Financial 17.05% 25.33% 4.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Doma and Fidelity National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidelity National Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Doma presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.84%. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus price target of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.50%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Fidelity National Financial.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Doma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates through the following segments Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other. The Title segment consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses. The F&G segment consists of operations of annuities and life insurance related businesses. The Corporate and Other segment involves in real estate brokerage businesses. Fidelity National Financial was founded by William P. Foley, II in 1984 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

