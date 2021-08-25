Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

AXP opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

