Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $285.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

