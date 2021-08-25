Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

