Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 109,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

