Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,401 shares in the company, valued at $35,312,504.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

DRI stock opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

