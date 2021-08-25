Financial Survey: Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) & Its Competitors

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is one of 878 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enveric Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million -$6.86 million -1.50 Enveric Biosciences Competitors $1.71 billion $122.59 million -2.38

Enveric Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -67.01% -44.66% Enveric Biosciences Competitors -3,594.98% -115.79% -26.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enveric Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enveric Biosciences Competitors 4953 18371 40066 773 2.57

Enveric Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 263.13%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.10%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

